Abigail Boreen scored twice including a goal 36 seconds into the game, Taylor Heise had a goal and two assists and the third-ranked Gophers women's hockey team completed a weekend sweep of St. Thomas with a 4-1 victory before an announced 2,210 at Ridder Arena on Saturday.

"Great sweep," coach Brad Frost said after the Gophers (18-3-2, 15-2-2 WCHA) won their eighth game in a row. "St. Thomas played really well here today, played hard, but our team gutted it out. It was just a great finish to the weekend, a great six points."

Heise became the ninth player in program history with 200 career points when she assisted on Boreen's first goal. The Tommies (7-16-1, 2-15-1) responded only 2:15 later when Maddy Clough scored, and the first period ended tied 1-1.

Heise's power-play goal 3 minutes, 11 seconds into the second period — when she skated nearly the length of the ice before tucking in the puck past St. Thomas goalie Saskia Maurer — put the Gophers ahead to stay at 2-1. Ella Huber scored later in the period to double the Gophers' lead.

Boreen's second goal was similar to her first, as she scored from the high slot at the 15:41 mark of the third. The Gophers outshot the Tommies 42-12, with Maurer finishing with 38 saves to Skylar Vetter's 11.

Both teams continue conference play next weekend, with the Gophers heading to Bemidji State and St. Thomas playing host to Minnesota Duluth.