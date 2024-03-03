Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Josefin Bouveng scored twice in the final six minutes to help the Gophers women's hockey team secure a 3-0 victory over Minnesota State Mankato on Sunday at Ridder Arena.

The Gophers advanced to the WCHA Final Faceoff next weekend at Ridder Arena by winning the final two games of the best-of-three series. The Mavericks won the series opener on Friday 5-4, but the Gophers bounced back with a 7-1 victory Saturday, a game in which Bouveng had two goals and three assists.

Ella Huber, who had four goals in the first two games of the series, scored in the first three minutes Sunday to give the Gophers a 1-0 lead.

It remained 1-0 until the closing minutes of the game. Bouveng, a sophomore who had a career-high five points in the Gophers' 7-1 victory on Saturday, scored with 5:02 left and again into an empty net with 3 minutes to play.

Lucy Morgan had 11 saves for the shutout as the Gophers outshot Minnesota State 36-11.

In the semifinals on Friday, the Gophers will play second-seeded and defending national champion Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m. Top-seeded Ohio State will play the Minnesota Duluth at 1 p.m.

The semifinal winners will play for the championship at 2 p,m. Saturday.