The Gophers women's basketball team's 2023 recruiting class will have to decide whether to play for a new coach after Lindsay Whalen announced her resignation Thursday.

The five-player class includes guard Kennedy Klick from Maple Grove, forward McKynnlie Dalan from Montesano High (Wash.), forward Ajok Madol from Canada, forward Dominika Paurova from the Czech Republic and guard Brynn Senden from Wayzata.

Klick, a 5-11 Brooklyn Park native, was the first 2023 commitment for Whalen. Playing close to home and in front of family was important to her. She told the Star Tribune on Friday that she still wanted to join the Gophers program next season.

"My heart is set to play for the University of Minnesota," Klick said. "Obviously Coach Whalen was a big part of my commitment, but my dream has always been to be a Gopher."