GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Thursday: 7 p.m. vs. Ohio State * BTN+, KFAN+ (96.7-FM)

Gophers update: This is the second straight ranked opponent for the Gophers (8-6 overall, 1-2 Big Ten), who lost at Maryland on Friday. C Rose Micheaux scored 22 points with nine rebounds in that game, making 10 of 15 shots. She has scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 15.3 points and shooting 59.1% in that time. Backup F Maggie Czinano had career highs in points (16) and rebounds (eight) in that game. G Mara Braun continues to lead the Gophers in scoring (17.5), but she had struggled with her shot (7-for-25) in the last two games.

Ohio State update: Third-ranked Ohio State is unbeaten (15-0, 4-0) and that includes victories over five teams ranked in the top 20 when the games occurred: Tennessee, Louisville, Oregon, Northwestern and Michigan. The Buckeyes are first in the Big Ten in scoring (87.3), scoring differential (25.7) and turnovers forced (25.1). They are second in the conference in shooting percentage (49.1). Ohio State has been playing without Jacy Sheldon, whose lower leg injury will likely keep her out of this game. Also, Madison Green has been lost for the season with a knee injury. OSU is led by Sr. G Taylor Mikesell (17.8 points) and F Rebeka Mikulasikova (12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds). W Cotie McMahon has won the last four conference freshman of the week awards and is averaging 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds.