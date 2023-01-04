Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Games over the holidays produced basketball scoring superlatives all around. Here are five:

Sam Musungu, Andover

Musungu, a 6-2 senior guard, broke the school record for career points, running his total to 1,252 with 25 points in a 76-60 victory over Minneapolis Washburn in the TCO Holiday Classic at Augsburg. He broke the mark of 1,248 set by Jake McNallan in 2015.

Tessa Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville

A 5-10 senior guard headed to South Carolina for college, Johnson is at 1,778 points after breaking the school record for career points by a girl in a 54-45 victory over Sioux Falls (S.D.) O'Gorman at the Sanford Pentagon. She broke the mark of 1,749 set by Mackenzie Kramer in 2020. A couple of weeks earlier, Johnson, a South Carolina recruit, set the single-game school scoring record with 51 points in a 97-70 victory over Chaska.

Kristen Watson, Hayfield

A 5-4 junior guard, Watson broke the school record for career points while scoring 20 in a 49-46 victory over Grand Meadow. The record of 1,418 was set by Leslie Wilson in 2008.

Asher Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl

A 6-1 senior guard, Zubich became the school's all-time leading boys scorer while putting up 46 points in an 84-71 victory over Nevis in the Granite City Classic. He surpassed girls standout Chelsea Mason's 3,035 mark.

Jordan Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl

Zubich's sister, 5-11 junior guard Jordan, eclipsed 2,000 career points during a 76-69 loss to Crosby-Ironton. That game also included freshman phenom Tori Oehrlein, a 5-11 guard for Crosby-Ironton. Jordan Zubich scored 33 points in the game, Oehrlein 35 points.