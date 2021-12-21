GOPHERS GAMEDAY

4 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Green Bay • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM

Preview: The Gophers (9-1) avoided a letdown in last Tuesday's 79-71 victory against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, but they looked sloppy in the process with a season-high 28 turnovers. The struggles taking care of the ball was a surprise after averaging fewer than five turnovers during a tough stretch vs. Mississippi State, Michigan State and Michigan. Wisconsin Green Bay (2-8) played its second power conference opponent this season in an 82-64 loss Dec. 12 at Kansas State. Green Bay coach Will Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, saw his father honored before a 72-34 loss against the Badgers on Nov. 12. The Phoenix dropped the opener 99-69 against the Gophers at Williams Arena last season.

Players to watch: Gophers senior guard and co-captain Payton Willis had 17 points on 5-for-6 shooting from three-point range against Corpus Christi. Willis is one point shy of reaching 1,000 for his career, which includes 406 points with the Gophers in 2019-20 and this season. Green Bay freshman forward Japannah Kellogg III grew up in Iowa, but he played for D1 Minnesota's AAU program with current Gophers forward Jamison Battle. The 6-8 Kellogg had a team-high 15 points and six rebounds against Kansas State.

Numbers: The Gophers' nonconference home schedule is one of the weakest among Big Ten teams, according to Kenpom.com. Green Bay (332nd) is one of six opponents ranked 225th or worst in the country.