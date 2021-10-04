Gophers replay

Gophers 20, Purdue 13

The recap: Returning to Big Ten play after going 2-1 in the nonconference portion of their schedule, the Gophers used a strong second half to edge the Boilermakers during a rain-filled Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Trey Potts' 4-yard TD run 1:10 into the third quarter — set up by Tanner Morgan's 54-yard bomb to Mike Brown-Stephens on the first play after halftime — put the Gophers up 17-13. Matthew Trickett kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter for a 20-13 lead, and Tyler Nubin's interception at the Minnesota 27-yard line with 47 seconds left secured the victory.

The Gophers defense withstood a 371-yard passing day by Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Star receiver David Bell returned from a concussion and gave Purdue a lift with six catches for 120 yards, but the Gophers kept him out of the end zone, no small feat.

Three takeaways

1. Rushing streak ends

For the first time since Nov. 20, 2019, against Wisconsin, a span of 12 games, the Gophers did not have a 100-yard rusher. Trey Potts led Minnesota with 78 yards on 15 carries (5.2 yards per carry), and the Gophers finished with 125 yards on 35 carries. Much of that had to do with Purdue running 86 plays to the Gophers' 53.

The Boilermakers had the ball for 33:22 to Minnesota's 26:38, but the Gophers had it for about one minute more in the fourth quarter on the strength of 14 rushes for 59 yards.

2. Pass rush comes up big

The Gophers pass rush had another good day, sacking O'Connell four times for 36 yards in losses. One was Boye Mafe's hit on O'Connell on the first series of the game that forced a fumble recovered by Val Martin. Four plays later, the Gophers cashed in the turnover for a touchdown. In the third quarter with Purdue at the Minnesota 33, Nyles Pinckney and Coney Durr combined to drop O'Connell for a 12-yard loss, pushing the Boilermakers out of field-goal range. Jaqwondis Burns also had a third-quarter sack for a 10-yard loss, putting Purdue behind schedule.

3. Punt team stands out

Gophers punter Mark Crawford had an outstanding day, averaging 51.3 yards on his six punts and pinning Purdue inside its 20 four times. He received a big assist from Phillip Howard, who hustled to down a fourth-quarter punt at the Purdue 2-yard line. Howard also had two tackles. "[Crawford] with Phil Howard on the outside, they've downed so many this year [inside the 20]. Can't even count 'em," linebacker Jack Gibbens said.

Up next: Bye week

The skinny: The Gophers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) are off this week. They return to action Oct. 16 against Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game time and TV assignment has yet to be announced.

The Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2) hammered Northwestern 56-7 on Saturday in Lincoln. "This is how it's supposed to look," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said afterward.