After shutting out Colorado 30-0 in their first road game, the Gophers return home as a heavy favorite for their 2021 Homecoming game against Bowling Green, the last nonconference game before the Big ten schedule resumes next weekend.
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPNU. Radio: 100.3 FM, webstream. Sirius/XM: Ch. 195
Play-by-play and in-game boxscore
Randy Johnson's preview and prediction.
Point spreads, money lines, over/under
Huntington Bank Stadium bag policy, parking and more
Star Tribune on Twitter: Randy Johnson | StribSports
Rosters: Gophers | Bowling Green
Schedules: Gophers | Bowling Green
Team stats: Gophers | Bowling Green
More on the game
Too good to redshirt? Two freshmen making big impact
Five true freshmen who've made big impact for Fleck
Run-heavy Gophers know they'll need to pass
Defense turns 'have fun' message into historic performance