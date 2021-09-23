1. Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Back-and-fourth contest against Auburn tested Nittany Lions' mettle. Last week: 2
2. Iowa (3-0, 1-0)
Hawkeyes defense is allowing 10 points per game, fourth fewest in major college football. Last week: 1
3. Ohio State (2-1, 1-0)
Replacing those 10 NFL draft picks is proving to be tougher than expected for Buckeyes. Last week: 3
4. Michigan State (3-0, 1-0)
Spartans hammered Miami (Fla) 38-17, now get a visit from Nebraska. Last week: 5
5. Michigan (3-0)
Visit from Rutgers might be more challenging than it appears. Last week: 4
6. Gophers (2-1, 0-1)
Rout of Colorado could have been much more lopsided, showed team's potential. Last week: 7
7. Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1)
Badgers start a tough two-week stretch: vs. Notre Dame in Chicago, vs. Michigan in Madison. Last week: 6
8. Maryland (3-0, 1-0)
Terps tune up for big visit from Iowa with game vs. Kent State. Last week: 8
9. Purdue (2-1)
Boilermakers might be without star WR David Bell (concussion) vs. Illinois. Last week: 9
10. Rutgers (3-0)
Scarlet Knights routed Delaware, which wears Michigan-style helmets. RU faces the real thing this week. Last week: 10
11. Indiana (1-2, 0-1)
Hoosiers' losses have been to No. 5 Iowa and No. 8 Cincinnati. Last week: 11
12. Illinois (1-3, 1-0)
Illini have lost three straight since beating Nebraska in opener. Last week: 12
13. Nebraska (2-2, 0-1)
Huskers hung tough vs. Oklahoma. Trip to East Lansing won't be easy. Last week: 13
14. Northwestern (1-2, 0-1)
At least the Wildcats are getting a new stadium. Last week: 14