On Friday, third-ranked Prior Lake played No. 6 Shakopee at Dan Patch Stadium in a Class 6A football matchup the lived up to its billing, with the Lakers emerging with a 24-16 victory over the Sabers.

Playing key roles for Prior Lake in the victory were a pair of players who've committed to the Gophers for their recruiting Class of 2023: defensive lineman Martin Owusu and offensive lineman Greg Johnson.

Lakers coach Matt Gegenheimer sees Owusu as a player who's transformed himself by adding 40 pounds.

"Everybody was a little hesitant [in recruiting] because they didn't know if he was a 'D' tackle or a 'D' end,'' Gegenheimer said of the 6-3, 280-pounder. "Once the Gophers saw that he was 280 pounds, they knew he could play D tackle for them. He's done a tremendous job in the weight room and physically changed his body, turning into a man.''

Through two games, Owusu, a three-star recruit and the No. 5-ranked player in Minnesota in the 2023 class, has eight tackles and two sacks.

"He's an obvious force out there,'' Gegenheimer said. "He had some inconsistencies as a junior that are not there anymore. Every play, his motor is better, his strength is better, his speed is better. He's been destructive the first couple games.''

Johnson, a three-star recruit who's ranked No. 3 in the 2023 class, has helped the run-heavy Lakers rush for 480 yards and eight touchdowns in two games, with their backs averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

"He's almost 300 pounds, but he's a lean 300 pounds,'' Gegenheimer said of the 6-5 Johnson. "The Gophers really figured out Greg's a pretty special talent. He's a big, physical, nasty 'O' lineman that just loves to block and hit people.''

While the Lakers keep the ball mainly on the ground, Gegenheimer believes Johnson will excel in his pass protection, too. "He's a smart kid. He's gonna pick up the pass stuff no problem. … For his size, with his feet, it's pretty impressive. He's establishing himself as one of the dominant linemen in the state this year.''

Gegenheimer has been using Johnson at both left tackle and guard, taking advantage of his mobility. "He can block in the trenches, but he's athletic enough where we pull him quite a bit. He's really good in space.''