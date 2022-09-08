Darius Taylor had a productive junior season for Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School, rushing for 1,380 yards and 26 touchdowns and adding 650 receiving yards. This season, he's on pace to blow those numbers away.

Through two games, Taylor, who has committed to the Gophers, has rushed for 542 yards and eight touchdowns for the Warriors. The 5-11, 187-pounder is a three-star recruit who's the 34th-ranked running back nationally and the No. 12 overall recruit in Michigan for the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports composite of major recruiting services.

Taylor started his season with a bang, rushing 27 times for a school-record 345 yards and six touchdowns on runs of 44, 2, 17, 82, 36 and 1 yards in a 47-26 win over South Lyon. He added 42 receiving yards, finishing 13 short of 400 total yards. He followed that up by carrying 32 times for 157 yards and two TDs in a 16-12 win over Walled Lake Northern.

Taylor isn't the only Gophers recruit playing for Walled Lake Western. Quarterback Drew Viotto also has committed to Minnesota. He has completed 14 of 26 passes for 282 yards this season.

Gophers trio on one field

Looking to see some local Gophers recruits in action? Check out Shakopee at Prior Lake at 7 p.m., Friday.

Three players who have committed to the Gophers will be in action. Garrison Monroe, listed in the athlete category among recruits, will play for the Sabers, while the Lakers will counter with offensive tackle Greg Johnson and defensive lineman Martin Owusu.

In the 247Sports composite, Johnson is the No. 3-ranked recruit in Minnesota, Owusu No. 5 and Monroe No. 12.