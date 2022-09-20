The Big Ten, possibly more than any other college football conference, prides itself on physical play. It's a league full of teams that love to run the football and prevent the opponent from doing so. And with it being a mainly Midwestern conference, the ability to shift into four-wheel drive comes in handy when November weather comes calling.

Through three nonconference games against less-than-stellar competition, the Gophers rank second nationally in rushing yards per game (312.7) and boast the nation's second-leading rusher in yards per game, Mohamed Ibrahim at 154.7 per contest. The Gophers defense is ninth nationally against the run (69.7 yards allowed per game).

On Saturday at Michigan State, the Gophers will get their first taste of Big Ten football this season again. Coach P.J. Fleck expects the Spartans (2-1) to be a tremendous challenge.

"They are a Mel Tucker-coached, Michigan State tough football team,'' Fleck said. "You can see it; the DNA is across every player that they have.''

To prepare for the expected increase in physicality, the Gophers did more first-team offense vs. first-team defense work in spring practice and training camp than they have in the past. The physical "Axe Tough" and "Pig Pen" drills made for rivals Wisconsin and Iowa can help against Michigan State, too.

"We're aware that we are pretty physical as well, and we've been playing against each other since spring practice,'' Fleck said. "I told you before we went into this, knowing the kind of schedule we would hit in Big Ten play. … This is the most physical spring ball we've had, the most physical training camp we've had, knowing that we were going to prepare for this. If you are [just] preparing for Michigan State now, it's going to be a long day. You better be preparing for those types of teams back in spring ball.''

Praise for Spartans

Although Michigan State lost 39-28 at Washington on Saturday, Fleck focused more on the Spartans' second half, when they scored 20 points, rather than the first, when they once trailed by 22.

"It was just a few series early where they got behind,'' he said. "If it wasn't just a few series or a few execution things, it's interesting how that game would've turned out. They're a very good football team, they're a dangerous football team."

The Spartans were ranked No. 11 last week but fell out of Sunday's AP poll following the loss.