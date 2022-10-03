Bryce Brodzinski tipped in Mike Koster's shot on a third-period power play for the go-ahead goal, Brock Faber had a goal and two assists and the Gophers men's hockey team averted a potentially embarrassing loss, beating Lindenwood 6-4 at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Sunday night.

Koster then added his own power-play goal for the Gophers, who swept their season-opening nonconference series with Lindenwood, a school in St. Charles, Mo., playing its first two games as a Division I program.

The Lions managed to keep close for much of Saturday's game before eventually losing 4-0 to the second-ranked Gophers. On Sunday they did even better, taking a 3-2 lead after scoring two goals 75 seconds apart in the second period. The Gophers responded with goals from Brody Lamb and Faber to lead 4-3 going into the third.

Ryan Finnegan scored a power-play goal 59 seconds into third period to tie the score again for Lindenwood, but Brodzinski put the Gophers ahead to stay at the 6:31 mark. Koster scored his goal at 10:49.

Matt Ladd stopped 39 shots for Lindenwood. Kyle Jeffers scored the first D-I goal in program history, tying the score at 1-1 in the first period, and Eden Prairie's Hunter Johannes scored on a breakaway to tie it at 2-2 in the second before Adam Conquest put the Lions ahead.

Connor Kurth and Matthew Knies scored first-period goals for the Gophers, who go 27 saves from Owen Bartoszkiewicz.

The Gophers play a home-and-home series next weekend with No. 3 Minnesota State Mankato, with the teams meeting Friday night in the Twin Cities and Saturday night in Mankato. The Mavericks eliminated the Gophers from the past two NCAA tournaments, including in the Frozen Four semifinals last season.