The 12th-ranked Gophers volleyball team needed to go the distance to win their Big Ten opener Thursday night, beating Iowa 25-14, 20-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-6 in Iowa City.

Taylor Landfair had 18 kills, McKenna Wucherer had 15 and Lydia Grote 14 for the Gophers (5-4), who have beaten Iowa 47 matches in a row dating to 1995. This was the first time the Hawkeyes had taken the Gophers to five sets since 2016.

The Gophers improved to 81-12 all-time vs. the Hawkeyes (8-5) and to 31-17-1 in Big Ten openers, winning their first Big Ten match for the 11th time in 12 seasons.

Melani Shaffmaster had eight kills, hitting .583, along with 57 assists and 14 digs for the Gophers, who hit .313 as a team to .167 for the Hawkeyes. But in the three sets they won, the Gophers hit .446; in the two they lost ,they hit .181. The Hawkeyes hit .088 in the three sets they lost and .243 in the two they won.

Texas State transfer Caitlan Buettner led Iowa with 17 kills.

The Gophers face a top-10 opponent for the fifth time this season when they visit No. 2 Nebraska on Sunday night.