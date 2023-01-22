noon Sunday at Michigan • BTN, 1130-AM, 103.5-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (7-10, 1-6 Big Ten) are coming off their worst home loss of the season falling 61-39 Thursday to No. 3 Purdue at the Barn. After picking up their first Big Ten victory last week at Ohio State, Minnesota have dropped back-to-back games, including an 18-point loss at home against Illinois. Jamison Battle scored 27 points in last season's win in Ann Arbor, but he has just eight points combined on 4-for-20 shooting in the last two games. Battle was limited vs. Purdue after suffering a back injury in the previous game against Illinois. The Gophers have won three of the last five meetings with the Wolverines but suffered a 90-75 loss on Dec. 8 at Williams Arena.

Michigan update: The Wolverines (10-8, 4-3) enter Sunday's matchup with three losses in their last four games, including a 64-58 defeat at Maryland on Thursday. Hunter Dickinson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the loss against the Terrapins. Dickinson also had 19 points in the win against the Gophers this season. Juwan Howard's team has seven losses this season by single digits, including six losses by six points or fewer. Freshman Dug McDaniel had 15 points in his first career start in December vs. the Gophers. McDaniel, who replaced injured senior Jaelin Llewellyn, has five double-figure scoring games this season.