Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson will take his team on the road for the second straight year in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge with a game at Virginia Tech, the conferences announced Friday.

The Gophers finished 13-17 in Johnson's first year last season, but they won 54-53 at Pittsburgh on a last-second tipped shot by Luke Loewe in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

That was the program's first true road victory in two years. Johnson also won his first three road games last season, including at Mississippi State and Michigan.

In the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Minnesota has a 12-11 all-time record, including three straight victories. The Gophers won their only meeting with the Hokies 58-55 at Williams Arena in the 2011 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Last season, Virginia Tech finished 23-12, including 11-9 in the ACC. The Hokies, who won at Maryland in the challenge last year, earned their fifth straight NCAA tournament appearance by winning the ACC conference tournament title.

The Gophers will open the 2022-23 regular season Nov. 7 against Western Michigan. Their current nonconference schedule yet to be released includes the SoCal Challenge in Capistrano Valley, Calif. They play Cal Baptist on Nov. 21 and the winner or loser of UNLV/Southern Illinois on Nov. 23.

Gophers current 2022-23 nonconference slate

Nov. 7 – vs. Western Michigan

Nov. 11 – vs. St. Francis-Brooklyn

Mid-Nov. – Gavitt Tip Off Games vs. Big East opponent at home

Nov. 18 – vs. Central Michigan

Nov. 21 – So Cal Challenge vs. Cal Baptist

Nov. 23 – SoCal Challenge vs. winner or loser of UNLV/Southern Illinois

Nov. 28 – at Virginia Tech

Dec. 11 – vs. Mississippi State

Dec. 22 – vs. Chicago State

Dec. 29 – vs. Alcorn State