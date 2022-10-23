The stick that launched a thousand penalties.

At least that's what it felt like.

Rhett Pitlick probably would have kept a tighter grip on his (pretty expensive) piece of equipment had he known what calamity would ensue in the Gophers' 5-4 overtime loss to North Dakota after he chucked his hockey stick into the stands.

But when he scored the goal to put the No. 1 Gophers up by two goals against No. 7 North Dakota about halfway through the second period, the fervor of playing in an age-old Midwest college hockey rivalry flooded the sophomore winger. So much so that he executed the rather epic celly, only for a displeased fan clad in kelly green to lob it right back onto the ice.

Pitlick took a 10-minute game misconduct penalty for that antic and had plenty of time to watch from the box as his team took four more penalties — including a five-minute major that resulted in Logan Cooley's ejection — and lost their two-goal lead to suddenly trail by that same margin.

It was a pretty troubling 10 minutes for the Gophers. And it foretold future demise at 3M Arena at Mariucci before an announced sellout crowd of 10,193.

Despite a scoreless first period, the Gophers dominated, outshooting North Dakota 15-6. That only continued (minus stickgate), with the Gophers finishing with 41 shots to North Dakota's 20.

Matthew Knies put the Gophers (4-2) ahead 1-0 only 48 seconds into the second period before Pitlick took the puck from the neutral zone to the net nine minutes later, making it 2-0.

But the bombardment by North Dakota (3-2-1) started soon after with power-play goals from Jackson Blake and Riese Gaber, plus an even-strength one from Mark Senden, all within just more than a minute of each other. Jackson Kunz added another power-play goal with about five minutes to play to make it 4-2, which also heralded a goalie change for the Gophers, with Owen Bartoszkiewicz pulled for Justen Close.

But once the Gophers had finally emptied the penalty box, their form returned, and Connor Kurth scored with just 30 seconds to play in the middle period to help the Gophers go into the break with just a 4-3 deficit.

The Gophers tied it about six minutes into the third period on Jimmy Snuggerud's goal. And just like Friday's game, the the game went into overtime.

Knies was the clutch shooter in the first game, netting the game-winner 21 seconds into the extra period. But Saturday, North Dakota scored the winner about halfway through the overtime. Sneden — despite combatting four Gophers in the crease, somehow managed to jam the puck past Close.