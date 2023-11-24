GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY SERIES PREVIEW

vs. Michigan State: 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Sunday at 3M Arena at Mariucci

Watch, listen: Friday on Fox 9+, Saturday on BTN; both games on 1130-AM, 103.5-FM

For the fans: This rare series that starts Friday night will end with a Sunday matinee, featuring Minnesota's annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal that will be donated to the Masonic Children's Hospital.

Opening bell: The No. 8 Gophers (6-4-2, 2-3-1 Big Ten) play their final home series of 2023 against No. 7 Michigan State (10-3-1, 5-0-1), a surprise team that swept Wisconsin last weekend to move atop the Big Ten standings. The Gophers split last weekend's series with Notre Dame and know they need a strong showing against the Spartans before hitting the road for series at Penn State and Ohio State.

Watch him: Bryce Brodzinski leads the Gophers with 11 points, but his production has been up-and-down. He was held to one point or fewer in series against St. Thomas, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan. But the fifth-year senior had a three-point weekend against Minnesota Duluth to start November and had four assists last weekend against Notre Dame.

Forecast: The Gophers have dominated Michigan State for years, building a 14-game winning streak against the Spartans stretching to 2019-20. Last season, Minnesota went 5-0 vs. Michigan State, outscoring the Spartans 30-7, including 5-1 in the Big Ten semifinals. But the Spartans are vastly improved, tied for third nationally in scoring offense (4.4 goals per game) and riding the goaltending of freshman Trey Augustine (NCAA-high nine wins).

