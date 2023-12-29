GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Gophers vs. Maine: 6 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena

TV; radio: Peacock; 100.3-FM

Pregame reading: Gophers' leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia is back after missing three games with an ankle injury.

. . .

Marcus Fuller's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (9-3) already have tied as many victories as they had all last season, but they haven't been tested much at home. Only one of 10 home contests were against a high major foe, and that was a 70-68 loss to Missouri. Having a softer schedule has boosted the team's confidence, especially without Dawson Garcia. The U's backcourt of Elijah Hawkins, Mike Mitchell Jr. and Cam Christie has carried the scoring load in four consecutive victories entering Friday's final nonconference game. The Bears (8-6) had a four-game win streak before dropping the past two vs. Central Florida and Florida International.

Watch him: Junior guard Kellen Tynes (13.5) and senior forward Peter Filipovity (13.4) are Maine's leading scorers. But Tynes was held to four points on 2-for-8 shooting in a 74-51 loss to UCF before missing the FIU game.

Injuries: Garcia (ankle) is available after missing three games. Sophomore guard Braeden Carrington is back with the team after a mental health leave but is likely out Friday.

Forecast: With the rest of the Big Ten season looming, Gophers coach Ben Johnson knows he has a more talented and deeper roster than last season's 9-22 team. But how does that translate to more wins in a tough league slate? The answers will come soon enough, especially if Garcia's return keeps the squad playing well offensively entering next week's matchup at Michigan.

Sign up here to get Gophers sports news delivered to your inbox for free.