Gophers leading scorer Dawson Garcia will be available to play Friday against Maine, coach Ben Johnson said during Thursday's news conference.

Garcia, who averages 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this season, missed the last three games with a left ankle injury suffered on Dec. 6 against Nebraska.

The 6-11 former Prior Lake standout dressed in uniform in the Dec. 21 win against Ball State, but Johnson wanted to give him more time to recover during the Christmas break.

"Not playing him in the last game makes a huge difference," Johnson said. "He looks really good. Conditioning looks really good, so he'll be ready to roll for sure."

The Gophers (9-3) resume Big Ten play Jan. 4 at Michigan. In his last full game, Garcia had a career-high 36 points in a Dec. 3 loss at Ohio State. He went scoreless in seven minutes after getting hurt in a home win vs. the Cornhuskers earlier this month.

"You didn't want to put him in a tough spot where his first game back was on the road in the Big Ten," Johnson said. "To get him a game under his belt just to get the timing back, the rhythm and get his body back moving defensively was key. That was kind of always the goal."