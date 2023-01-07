Gophers men's basketball attendance numbers were down this season, but the early atmosphere Saturday against Nebraska resembled past seasons when they had a homecourt advantage and players fed off the crowd's energy.

The best home crowd of the season so far Saturday afternoon saw their team tie the score at the end of regulation on a clutch three-pointer from Taurus Samuels with 4.8 seconds left.

Everything seemed to point toward the Gophers getting their first Big Ten win this season, but it wouldn't be their day again falling 81-79 in overtime to the Cornhuskers in front of an announced 10,948 at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (6-8, 0-4 Big Ten) were led by Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle, who combined for 39 points. Garcia finished with 19 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

Garcia's two free throws cut Nebraska's lead to 72-71 in overtime, but the 6-11 former Prior Lake star fouled out on the ensuing possession trying to draw a charge on Derrick Walker Jr.

The Cornhuskers (9-7, 2-3) picked up their first win at the Barn since 2018 behind Walker's 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Battle, who had a team-high 20 points, hit a big three-pointer in regulation with just under two minutes left made it a one-point game. He nailed another shot from beyond the arc to tie it 74-74 in the extra period, but it wasn't enough to extend the game.

Following a putback from Juwan Gary to take the lead, Nebraska's Sam Griesel added free throws to make it a four-point margin. With a chance at a quick response, the Gophers botched the next play after an airball from Battle from well beyond the three-point line.

The Gophers, who had 20 turnovers in Tuesday's 63-60 loss at Wisconsin, improved taking care of the ball with just seven turnovers Saturday. But the Huskers shot 51% from the field and outscored them 48-40 in the second half and overtime.

In the second half, C.J. Wilcher's reverse layup capped a 12-0 run and gave the Cornhuskers a 52-47 lead to quiet the crowd in the second half, but Ben Johnson looked to his bench for a spark.

Freshman Jaden Henley ended his team's scoring drought with a baseline jumper. The California native continued to attack the basket, including on consecutive drives and passes to Joshua Ola-Joseph. The latter layup from Ola-Joseph led to a 59-58 lead with 7:40 to play.

The Huskers didn't hesitate to go through Walker. The 6-9, 245-pound senior was a tough matchup physically for Garcia. Even the U's 255-pound freshman Pharrel Payne couldn't stop him from scoring on two straight possessions in the post to extend Nebraska's lead to 65-61 with three minutes left.

Garcia and Battle were projected to be one of the Big Ten's top forward tandems that could give the Gophers a chance to be an improved team this season. Their impact was on full display in the first half with a combined 25 points.

Garcia had a game-high 15 points in the first half. His second three of the opening period dropped in to beat the shot clock and capped a 10-0 run to ignite the fans.

The Gophers led 39-33 at halftime, but Nebraska's second half surge snatched away that momentum. It started when Garcia picked up back-to-back fouls, including his third with just 17 minutes left in the game.