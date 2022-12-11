The Gophers on Saturday night received a verbal commitment from transfer wide receiver Corey Crooms, who spent the past four seasons at Western Michigan. Crooms, who announced his decision on Twitter, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Crooms, 5-11 and 185 pounds, had 115 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Broncos, including 57 receptions for 814 yards and five TDs this season as he earned second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors. The Country Club Hills, Ill., native announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 29. He made his official visit to the Gophers on Saturday.

Crooms, who had current Gophers tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh as his position coach at Western Michigan in 2020 and 2021, was a three-star recruit out of Hillcrest High School in 2019. He has played the slot receiver position for most of his career at Western Michigan.