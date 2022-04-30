The Gophers' Kostas Zaltos, a redshirt sophomore from Greece, won the hammer throw at the Drake Relays on Saturday in Des Moines on his final throw.

His toss of 236 feet was a personal best and the second longest in the nation this season. It is also second in program history to Sean Donnelly's 243-11 in 2016.

Teammate Kaleb Siekmeier, a junior, won the discus (179-4) and Alec Basten, a graduate student, won the unseeded 1,500-meter run (3 minute, 43.64 seconds).

U baseball team loses

J.P. Massey only gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings, but the Gophers baseball team lost 2-1 to the Michigan State in East Lansing.

The Spartans (20-21, 5-9 Big Ten) scored their first run when shortstop Mitch Jebb hit a leadoff home run.

Brady Counsell looped an RBI single into short left field for the Gophers (12-29, 2-12) in the second.

Michigan State scored the go-ahead run in the third on Casey Mayes' infield single.

U softball shut out

Alex Storako pitched a five-hitter and struck out seven as No. 22 Michigan edged the visiting Gophers 1-0. The Wolverines (30-15, 10-8) scored in the fourth inning on Melina Livingston's RBI double.

Autumn Pease, who gave up one run and three hits in four innings, took the loss for Minnesota (22-21-1, 7-10).

Etc.