Gophers center John Michael Schmitz was named first-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday, while Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim received second-team honors.

Schmitz, a sixth-year senior from Flossmoor, Ill., was a Rimington Trophy finalist, awarded to the nation's top center, and a semifinalist for both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Awards. Schmitz is the nation's top-graded center and interior offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus.

Ibrahim, returning from a torn Achilles' tendon suffered in the 2021 season opener, has rushed 304 times for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. The sixth-year senior from Baltimore averaged 144.91 rushing yards per game, which ranks second nationally as does his rushing TD total.

Notre Dame sophomore offensive tackle Joe Alt, a former Totino-Grace standout from North Oaks, earned second-team honors.

Schmitz and Ibrahim are the 23rd and 24th Gophers to be named to an FWAA All-America team. The last Gophers center to be honored by the FWAA was Greg Eslinger, who was named to the All-America team in both 2004 and 2005. Ibrahim is the first Gophers running back to be recognized by the FWAA since 1954 when Bob McNamara was named an All-America back.

Before Schmitz and Ibrahim, the most recent Gopher to be honored by the FWW was Antoine Winfield Jr., who was named first-team All-America in 2019.

Schmitz and Ibrahim were both named second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Foundation on Thursday. The Associated Press will announce its All-America teams on Monday.