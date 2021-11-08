Gophers women's basketball vs. Jacksonville

12 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Arena

No TV. Streamed on B1G+. Radio: 96.7 FM

Gophers update: The Gophers begin their fourth season with coach Lindsay Whalen at the helm with a starting lineup that should look familiar to the one the team fielded when healthy last season. ... PG Jasmine Powell and G Sara Scalia each averaged 14.5 points per game last season. G Gadiva Hubbard is back for her final season, and F Kadi Sissoko could be poised for a big season. The question is who will start at center. It could be veterans Bailey Helgren or Kayla Merson or junior Klarke Sconiers. Sconiers' scoring ability could make her a good fit coming off the bench with the reserves. The Gophers have won their opener in two of Whalen's first three seasons.

Jacksonville update: The Dolphins are coming off a 4-17 season that included a 1-13 record in the Atlantic Sun Conference and an 0-10 record in road games. The Dolphins return only three of the team's top six scorers from last season in G DeShari Graham (12.0), G Da'Nasia Shaw (7.3) and G/F MaKayla Edwards (7.2).