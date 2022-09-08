Gophers volleyball Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge at Maturi Pavilion

Friday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Oregon • Big Ten Network, 96.7-FM; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Stanford • BTN Plus

Gophers update: The No. 3 Gophers (3-1) are in a much different place coming off the first four matches of the season compared to last year. In 2021, they were 1-3 entering the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge but turned things around against Oregon and Stanford. But Friday's rematch with the No. 18 Ducks is more about continuing the momentum to start this year. A home-opening victory against Florida helped Hugh McCutcheon's team bounce back from a loss to top-ranked Texas on the road. Junior outside hitter Taylor Landfair, who won MVP honors in the Big Ten/Big 12 challenge last month, led the Gophers in kills for the third time in four matches. Junior Jenna Wenaas also had double figures in kills for the third match this season. Ohio State transfer Arica Davis, who has been injured, might make her season debut against Oregon or Stanford on Saturday.

Oregon and Stanford update: The No. 18 Ducks (4-0) are undefeated, but their only test was in a five-set win over Rice behind All-American Brooke Nuneviller's 20 kills and 15 digs last Saturday. Nuneviller had a season-high 22 digs in last year's home loss against the Gophers. Oregon's Mimi Colyer was named Pac-12 freshman of the week for the second straight time after 21 kills vs. UC Davis last week. … The No. 11 Cardinal (3-1) have lost to No. 1 Texas this season but beaten Florida. Stanford faces No. 20 Penn State on Friday at Maturi Pavilion before facing the host Gophers the following day.