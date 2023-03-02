Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gophers senior forwards Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle are two of the final 10 candidates for the Patty Kazmaier Award, given annually to the top player in women's college hockey, USA Hockey announced Thursday.

Heise, the 2022 Kazmaier winner, leads the nation with 29 goals, ranks second with 62 points and is tied for fifth with 33 assists. The Lake City, Minn., native was named WCHA Forward of the Year on Wednesday and was one of three finalists for WCHA Player of the Year, which went to Ohio State defenseman Sophie Jacques.

Zumwinkle, of Excelsior, ranks third nationally with 58 points, is tied fourth with 25 goals and tied for fifth with 33 assists. The 2022 U.S. Olympian was a top three finalist for the Kazmaier in 2021.

Other final candidates are: Yale goalie Pia Dukaric, Ohio State forward Jennifer Gardiner and defenseman Sophie Jacques, Northeastern forwards Alina Mueller and Maureen Murphy and goalie Gwyneth Philips, Colgate forward Danielle Serdachny and Penn State forward Kiara Zanon.

Other WCHA awards

Jacques was named the WCHA Player of the Year after amassing 46 points on 22 goals and 24 assists, leading all blue-liners in goals and points.

Ohio State's Nadine Muzerall and St. Cloud State's Brian Idalski shared the WCHA Coach of the Year award, while Minnesota Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg was named Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year.