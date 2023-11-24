When the final seconds tick off the clock Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, the Gophers' regular season will end with either a 6-6 or 5-7 record. Neither mark is what the team or its fanbase had hoped for, but it's a stamp the Gophers will wear.

In order to improve on that showing in the future, coach P.J. Fleck and his staff face an important month ahead when it comes to constructing the roster for 2024 and beyond.

"There's a new era of college football, and we've got to continue to find creative ways to gain depth, keep depth, maintain depth, retain depth and then bring depth in from the portal side and the recruiting side," Fleck said after last week's 37-3 loss at Ohio State.

As early as pregame on Saturday during the Senior Walk, the Gophers get an indication on which players with eligibility remaining might be staying with the program and who might be leaving. The Gophers have 28 players listed as seniors, and 14 of those have eligibility remaining.

Roster building kicks into high gear on Dec. 4, the opening of the first window for players at the FBS and FCS level to enter the transfer portal. That window runs through Jan. 2, and another is available April 14-30. After that comes the opening of the early signing period on Dec. 20, when high school players have a three-day period to sign their national letters of intent. The Gophers typically sign the vast majority, if not all, of their recruits on the opening day.

Mining the transfer portal

The Gophers have used the transfer portal to their benefit under Fleck, landing such standouts as Michigan cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and Abilene Christian linebacker Jack Gibbens, both of whom start for NFL teams.

Minnesota's 2023 transfer additions have had mixed results. While Western Michigan transfer Corey Crooms Jr. ranks second on the team with 28 receptions, two of his former Broncos teammates haven't made a big impact. Running back Sean Tyler, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher at Western Michigan, has been relegated to mop-up duties because of fumbling issues. Linebacker Ryan Selig, who's battled injuries, has started five games but hasn't been a difference-maker. In the secondary, Southeastern Louisiana transfer Jack Henderson is tied for the team lead in tackles, while Elon transfer Tre'Von Jones has six pass breakups and two interceptions.

"I've learned a lot in managing our roster and what has worked and what hasn't worked," Fleck said. "I needed that."

What positions will Fleck address in the portal? That depends on who stays and who leaves.

An area of interest will be quarterback, where starter Athan Kaliakmanis has been inconsistent. Backup Cole Kramer, a fifth-year senior who has one year of eligibility remaining, could be a transfer candidate. If he leaves, Kaliakmanis' backups would be freshmen Drew Viotto and Max Shikenjanski, a walk-on, plus 2024 incoming freshman Drake Lindsey of Fayetteville, Ark. Don't be surprised if Fleck seeks a transfer QB, though an experienced signal-caller likely would command a large chunk of name, image and likeness money.

Bolstering depth at running back, offensive line and cornerback through the portal also seems likely.

"It's to be determined," Fleck said of the portal priorities. "Nobody knows. You don't know who's staying, you don't know who's leaving. They have two opportunities to do that. What you think your team might look like in March is going to be different than what your team looks like in June."

Fleck also must guard against current players being poached by other programs. Productive freshman running backs Bucky Irving (Oregon) and Ky Thomas (Kansas) transferred after the 2021 season, and that impacted the Gophers' depth two years later.

Signing day carries intrigue

The Gophers have 23 players who have verbally committed to their 2024 recruiting class, and that ranks ninth among the 18 Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.

The gem of the class is Esko four-star safety Koi Perich, the top-ranked player in Minnesota. Perich pledged to the Gophers in April, but this fall he has received offers from USC, Florida State and Ohio State. He's scheduled to officially visit Ohio State on Dec. 9 and Florida State on Dec. 15, so Fleck and his staff will wait to see if Perich puts pen to Gophers paper on Dec. 20.