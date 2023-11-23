All Big Ten eyes will be on Ann Arbor on Saturday morning, when second-ranked Ohio State visits No. 3 Michigan with the Big Ten's East Division title and College Football Playoff implications on the line. What also will be playing out is how the college football world reacts to a Michigan program under the cloud of a signal-stealing scandal that will stretch into 2024. (The Gophers-Wisconsin prediction will be published later in the week. Games are Saturday unless noted.)

Three with intrigue

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX

The blue bloods of the Big Ten meet for the East title, with the winner in great position to advance to the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines have won two in a row against the Buckeyes, but reasonable minds can question if the past two Big Ten titles are tainted. Jim Harbaugh won't coach in this game, the sixth this season he'll miss because of two suspensions. Karma prevails. Ohio State 27, Michigan 24

No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska, 11 a.m. Friday, CBS

The Hawkeyes saw their seven-game win streak over the Huskers end with a 24-17 loss last year. Nebraska needs a win to secure a bowl, but Iowa uses its usual formula to get to 10-2. Iowa 16, Nebraska 14

Northwestern at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Fighting Illini need a win to reach a bowl, while the Wildcats secured a postseason spot last week. Illinois has outscored Northwestern 88-17 the past two years. This one will be closer. Illinois 24, Northwestern 21

And the rest

No. 11 Penn State at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m. Friday, NBC

* With losses to Ohio State and Michigan, the Nittany Lions need a win here to stay in contention for a New Year's Six bowl. The Spartans reach the finish line of a long season. Penn State 31, Michigan State 17

Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN

Both teams occupy the basement in their respective divisions. The Hoosiers have lost six of their past seven, the Boilermakers five of their past six. Go with the lukewarm hand. Purdue 27, Indiana 16

Maryland at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Fourth place in the Big Ten East is on the line for two 6-5 bowl-bound teams. The Terrapins have won four of the past five in the series, and that trend continues. Maryland 20, Rutgers 13