Anthony Smith, Shippensburg (Pa.) Area / DL / 6-6, 280 / 4 stars

Coach P.J. Fleck says: "This guy's an absolute stud. ... We've got to find that dominant defensive end. He gives us that size.''

Trey Bixby, Eden Prairie / DL / 6-4, 250 / 4 stars

Fleck says: "This young man is going to be sacking quarterbacks for a very long time.''

Zach Evans, Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, Texas) / RB / 5-10, 205 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "He had a phenomenal senior season [1,957 yards, 26 TDs]. And as we learned this year in 2021, you just can't have enough tailbacks.''

Hayden Schwartz, The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) / DL / 6-4, 245 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "You're not going to meet a more polite young man — who will rip your face off on the field.''

Cade McConnell, Choctaw, Okla. / OL / 6-5, 300 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "We've got to continue to add to [offensive line depth], and Cade allows us to do that.''

Ike White, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) / WR / 5-11, 185 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "He can flat-out run and has incredible ball skills. His best football is in front of him.''

Jacob Knuth, Harrisburg, S.D. / QB / 6-4, 205 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "He's a winner. He's a tremendous athlete. Dual-threat type quarterback. Incredibly intelligent and makes his team better.''

Aidan Gousby, Lehigh (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) / CB / 6-0, 180 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "He's going to be a phenomenal corner. We've got to be able to create and fill some gaps.''

Kristen Hoskins, Alexandria, Minn. / WR / 5-9, 170 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "You talk about speed. This guy's got all of it. He's one of the fastest players we've ever recruited.''

Rhyland Kelly, Clearwater (Fla.) International Acad. / CB / 6-2, 180 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "He's from Winnipeg, Canada, and he's a long, physical corner. Think Benjamin St-Juste, but we've get him in high school, not as a transfer.''

Tariq Watson, Helen Cox (Harvey, La.) / CB / 5-10, 165 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "This guy ran a 10.49 100 meters. That's pretty fast.''

Ashton Beers, Slinger, Wis. / OL / 6-5, 300 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "This guy is going to be a large, large human being who can really move and is light on his feet.''

Joey Gerlach, Woodbury / LB / 6-3, 205 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "He absolutely crushed camp. ... Played safety in high school, but we're going to move him down in the box.''

Coleman Bryson, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, Ga.) / S / 6-2, 200 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "To make sure this was the right place, he came up here three times, paid his own way three times on unofficial visits.''

Tony Nelson, Tracy, Minn. / OT / 6-6, 280 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "He is so versatile at that type of size. You don't see that very often.''

Nathan Jones, Brock, Texas / TE / 6-5, 235 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "He's a big, physical run-blocker who can catch the ball and do all the things.''

Maverick Baranowski, Spruce Creek (Ponce Inlet, Fla.) / LB / 6-3, 210 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "He's very, very athletic, very disciplined, a very physical linebacker.''

Spencer Alvarez, Columbia Heights / TE / 6-6, 260 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "He is going to be a tight end and possibly grow to an offensive tackle.''

Transfer

Ryan Stapp, Abilene Christian / CB / 6-0, 175 / 3 stars

Fleck says: "This guy probably was one of the most sought-after corners in the portal. ... If Jack Gibbens wouldn't have had a great experience, we wouldn't have gotten this guy.''