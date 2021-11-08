Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell has dealt with injuries all the way back to a high ankle sprain suffered during training camp. That cost him the first two games of the season, and he was limited to one series against Bowling Green on Sept. 25 after aggravating the injury.

On Saturday, Autman-Bell left the game against Illinois midway through the third quarter and did not return after taking contact to his helmet and landing hard on his back while leaping to catch a pass along the sideline.

Coach P.J. Fleck on Monday said it looks as if Autman-Bell will be available to play in Saturday's game at Iowa.

"I'm not the doctor, so I wouldn't want to officially go out there and say that. I would expect that he would play, from what I've heard today,'' Fleck said, who added that Autman-Bell "looks good.''

Autman-Bell ranks second on the team with 24 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a career-high 11 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against Nebraska on Oct. 16 but has been limited to one catch in each of the past two games.

"You have five tailbacks out, which is well-documented,'' Fleck said. "… And then you have your best receiver in and out all year. One of the biggest things that has been consistent this year is that it has been inconsistent.''

Indiana starting time set

The Big Ten announced that the Gophers' Nov. 20 game at Indiana will have a 2:30 p.m. (Central) starting time and air on BTN. That leaves only the regular-season finale against Wisconsin on Nov. 27 at Huntington Bank Stadium to be assigned a kickoff time.

The game against the Hoosiers will be the Gophers' fourth this year with a 2:30 start. The Gophers have had five 11 a.m. starts, one noon start and one 7 p.m. start on a Thursday.