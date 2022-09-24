EAST LANSING, MICH. – Everybody has a plan, Mike Tyson once said, until they get punched in the mouth. On Saturday, the Gophers played the role of Iron Mike, pounding Michigan State from the get-go in a 34-7 statement victory at Spartan Stadium.

And the one delivering most of the devastating punches? A balding, 23-year-old quarterback who slayed the Spartans with cold-blooded efficiency.

Tanner Morgan completed 23 of 26 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns as the Gophers showed in the Big Ten opener for both teams that there's substance in their 4-0 start. They've outscored opponents by a combined 183-24 and kept Spartan Stadium quiet most of the afternoon.

Along with Morgan, the Gophers got another strong performance from running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed 21 times for 100 yards and a touchdown for his 13th consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

Then there's the Gophers defense, which limited the Spartans (2-2, 0-1) to 240 yards and forced three turnovers, two when MSU had the ball in Minnesota territory.

Michigan State spoiled the shutout bid on Noah Kim's 27-yard TD pass to Germie Bernard with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Gophers opened the game by impressively marching 75 yards in 10 plays, capped Ibrahim's 2-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead with 9:50 left in the first quarter. Ibrahim's TD was the 41st rushing TD of his career, breaking a tie with Darrell Thompson for the school record.

On the drive, Morgan hit Mike Brown-Stephens for an 11-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and Dylan Wright for 15 to the Spartans 49 on the third. Ibrahim then swept left for a 21-yard gain, and Morgan found Clay Geary for an 11-yard gain to the 22. On third-and-8 from the 15, Morgan hit Spann-Ford for an 18-yard gain to the 2, setting up Ibrahim's TD.

Minnesota's defense forced a three-and-out on Michigan State's first possession, and the Gophers offense drove 77 yards, boosting the lead to 14-0 on Morgan's 23-yard TD pass to Daniel Jackson with 2:57 left in the first quarter.

Morgan found Spann-Ford for a 16-yard gain on first down, then connected with Brown-Stephens, who leaped to make a tough catch at the 50. A personal foul on Gophers receiver Le'Meke Brockington for hands to the face left Minnesota facing 2-and-19 from the 46. Morgan hit Spann-Ford for 6 yards and then scrambled for 17 on third-and-13 to move the chains. On the next play, Jackson leaped over a defender to haul in the TD pass.

Defensive back Ryan Stapp sacked Thorne on a blitz on third down, forcing another three-and-out.

The dominant first quarter ended with the Gophers outgaining Michigan State 169-1.

The Gophers' their third possession resumed to start the second quarter, and Morgan drove them 66 yards over 12 plays for Matthew Trickett's 26-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead.

Michigan State went up-tempo on its third possession and got its first two first downs, but Gophers cornerback Justin Walley intercepted Thorne's fourth-and-4 pass from the Minnesota 46.

Morgan quickly went to work again, hitting Wright over the middle for a 26-yard gain to the MSU 41. Ibrahim followed with a 17-yard run. But the promising drive ended when Jacoby Windmon forced Ibrahim to fumble, and Ronald Williams Jr. recovered at the 33.

Minnesota's defense held strong, forcing the Spartans to punt from their 48. Morgan had a key 10-yard scramble on third-and-9 from the Gophers 21 late in the second quarter, which enabled the Gophers to run out the clock in the half.

Thorne and the Spartans came out throwing in the second half, driving to the Gophers 6 before Minnesota's defense responded with a huge play. Thorne kept the ball on an option, and Gophers defensive end Thomas Rush forced him to fumble. Walley recovered at the 10, ending the Spartans' threat.

The Gophers promptly drove 90 yards on 12 plays, draining 6:53 from the clock and extending their lead to 24-0 on Morgan's 6-yard TD pass to tight end Nick Kallerup.

Gophers defensive end Danny Striggow quickly followed with a highlight-reel play, diagnosing a screen play, sticking a hand out and intercepting Thorne's pass that gave Minnesota the ball at the MSU 28. Morgan hit Jackson on a curl route for a 4-yard TD pass and 31-0 lead 52 seconds into the fourth quarter. Trickett added a 22-yard field goal with 1:48 to play, finishing a 15-play drive that lasted 10:37.