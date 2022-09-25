Offensive MVP

Tanner Morgan, Gophers

The sixth-year senior quarterback completed 23 of 26 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Morgan led scoring drives of 75 and 77 yards in the first quarter, completing nine of 10 passes for 111 yards.

Defensive MVP

Justin Walley, Gophers

The sophomore cornerback intercepted a pass in the first quarter, recovered a Spartans fumble at the Minnesota 10-yard line in the third and finished with three solo tackles, including an open-field third-down stop.

By the numbers

169-1 The Gophers' advantage in total yards in the first quarter.

74 Offensive plays run by the Gophers, who held the ball for 42 minutes, 29 seconds.

10-for-12 Third-down performance by the Gophers offense, which leads the nation in that category.

6-for-8 Third-down stops by the Gophers defense, which leads the nation in that category.