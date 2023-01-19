Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gophers freshman guard Braeden Carrington, the top scorer in the backcourt off the bench, is sidelined four weeks with a right leg injury, the team announced Thursday.

Carrington, who averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22 minutes this season, was Minnesota's Mr. Basketball last year after winning a state title at Park Center.

Carrington's mother, Holly, said on social media that her son suffered a level 3 stress reaction in his fibula. "Keeping positive thoughts for a good recovery, so he can finish out the season," she tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The Gophers, who host Purdue on Thursday night, played the first two games this season without Carrington, who was out with an ankle injury. He made his Gophers debut Nov. 14 against DePaul.

Earlier this season, Carrington scored 20 points on 4-for-7 shooting from three-point range in a Dec. 14 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He also had 10 rebounds in a Dec. 11 loss to Mississippi State, and 15 points and eight rebounds in a Nov. 23 loss vs. UNLV in the SoCal Challenge in California.

Carrington's absence means Gophers coach Ben Johnson will need more production from senior Taurus Samuels and freshman Jaden Henley, who combined to average 6.3 points through 16 games. Samuels starts in the backcourt with junior point guard Ta'Lon Cooper, who averages 11 points and six assists.