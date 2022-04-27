Drew Beazley hit a grand slam in an eight-run third inning as South Dakota State beat the Gophers 12-6 in nonconference college baseball at Siebert Field. Brett Bateman had two hits and three RBI for Minnesota (11-27). The Jackrabbits (16-17) scored seven runs off Gophers starter Jack Liffrig. SDSU leadoff hitter Henry George, of Woodbury, was 4-for-4, with three runs scored and an RBI.

The Gophers softball team hit four solo homers in a 9-3 nonconference victory over visiting St. Thomas. Megan Dray and Chloe Evans went deep for Minnesota (21-20-1) in the second inning, Emily Hansen and Sara Kinch in the third. Cassidy Carby hit a two-run homer for the Tommies (12-30).

Martin Luther College named alumnus Paul Huebner its football coach. Huebner, who attended St. Croix Lutheran High Schoo, spent the past 11 years as the football coach at Shoreland Lutheran in Kenosha, Wis.