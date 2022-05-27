"Southernmost," by Silas House.

In the midst of a community natural disaster, a longtime preacher reevaluates his "judgments" onto others and how he has treated those who do not fit into that context. He will redirect his teachings and it will cost him everything that he holds close.

In a desperate moment as everything is falling apart, even when he is doing the right thing, the preacher will run away with the one thing he holds closest to him, his son. The consequences will lead him down a path of greater understanding of family, openness, redemption and owning up to our errors.

Joe Lorentzen, Minneapolis

