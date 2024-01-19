Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Goo Goo Dolls, the popular '90s rockers, will headline the 41st annual benefit for the PACER Center, the Twin Cities nonprofit that helps children with disabilities.

After a 2023 pause in its annual splashy fundraiser, PACER will return to the pre-pandemic practice of a springtime gala. Goo Goo Dolls will perform April 27 at Minneapolis Convention Center. A dinner and auction will be part of the festivities.

Led by singer/guitarist John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac, the Buffalo, N.Y.-launched rock band has scored a string of hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Regular visitors to Minnesota, Goo Goo Dolls have performed at the State Fair, Basilica Block Party and last year at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato.

The last three PACER benefits featured Pentatonix, Steve Martin and Smokey Robinson in the fall. Previous performers include Jay Leno, Diana Ross, Bonnie Raitt, Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, Sheryl Crow, Earth, Wind & Fire and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Based in Bloomington, PACER Center operates programs to fight bullying and to help children with disabilities. In 1976, Minneapolis school teacher Paula Goldberg and disabilities lobbyist Marge Goldberg (no relation) founded Parent Advocacy Coalition for Educational Rights. In 2006, PACER established its National Bullying Prevention Center. Executive director Paula Goldberg died in 2022. Tonia Teasley was named to head the organization in February 2023.

Tickets, which start at $100, are available at pacer.org/benefit.



