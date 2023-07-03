Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Glencore plans to take full control of PolyMet Mining, buying out the shares it doesn't already own for around $70 million.

The Switzerland-based mining giant has long financed and owned significant pieces of PolyMet, which is trying to develop a controversial copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

The two companies announced Monday that Glencore has offered $2.11 per share for the 18% percent stake it doesn't own in PolyMet. That's a 167 % premium over PolyMet's closing price of 79 cents per share on Friday.

PolyMet, which is based in St. Paul and registered in Canada, declined to comment beyond a news release on Glencore's offer. The company plans a mine near Babbitt and a processing plant in Hoyt Lakes.

Glencore began financing PolyMet in 2008 with $25 million in debt that was convertible into equity. Over the years, it has continued to use that same financing mechanism, and had amassed a 29 % stake in PolyMet in 2019.

With a shareholder right offering in 2019, Glencore took control of PolyMet with a 72 % stake, which has since grown to 82 %.

Earlier this year, PolyMet and Canadian mining heavyweight Teck Resources formed a 50-50 joint venture called New Range Copper Nickel. It includes PolyMet's project and Teck's nearby copper-nickel venture, the latter of which is only in its nascent stages.

Glencore's deal to buy out the remainder of PolyMet doesn't appear to affect the joint venture.

PolyMet has long said its $1.2 billion mining project would be an economic boost for the Iron Range and would help the U.S. meet growing demand for copper and nickel in electric vehicles and clean power projects.

Environmental groups have long opposed PolyMet for its potential to pollute water with toxic acids and metals.

PolyMet opponents also point to Glencore's checkered past. Last year, Glencore admitted guilt in bribery and corruption charges and agreed to pay nearly $1.2 billion in a settlement between the company and prosecutors in the United States, Britain and Brazil. In November, the company was fined $314 million for bribing oil officials in Africa.

PolyMet was dealt a significant blow in June when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked its wetland permit, saying PolyMet's project would be too damaging to water quality.

The revocation came after a challenge by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, which was backed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Two key state mining permits granted to PolyMet are also on hold as they've been challenged by environmental groups.

Still, New Range Copper Nickel is proceeding with an $18 million project started this spring to transform a former taconite plant in Hoyt Lakes into a copper nickel operation. PolyMet bought the sprawling former LTV Steel plant in 2005.

NewRange Copper Nickel — as the joint venture is called — earlier this month started salvage work at the former LTV Steel taconite plant, which closed in 2001. The project is expected to take 13 months and employ up to 120 union workers.

PolyMet bought the sprawling taconite plant in 2005. There, the company plans to process copper, nickel and other metals from what would be Minnesota's first hard rock mine.