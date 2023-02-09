Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Host Michael Rand could not be more thrilled that the Timberwolves shed themselves of the baggage known as point guard D'Angelo Russell. His inconsistency and lax defense will not be missed, and the Wolves are a better team now than they were a day ago. The big questions now: How much does Mike Conley Jr. help, and what's the long-term plan at point guard?

9:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand as they talk through two big topics: Emanuel Reynoso's continued absence from the Loons and a QB plan the Vikings might want to follow.

33:00: Even in darkness, Aaron Rodgers can't keep himself out of the spotlight.

