Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

This week likely marks the final Let's Play Hockey top 10 for the girls teams this season. That's because section play has already begun.

The current rankings offer some real intrigue among a few sections. In Section 6, fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret's and No. 5 Edina appear headed for a meeting in the final. Same in Section 5, home to sixth-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park and 10th-ranked Maple Grove.

In Class 1A, a trifecta of teams will battle for Section 5 supremacy: No. 2 Orono, No. 7 Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian and No. 8 Breck. Let the games begin!

Here are the full top-10 lists:

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (19-0-2); 2. Hill-Murray (18-2-1); 3. Andover (17-2-2); 4. Benilde-St. Margaret's (17-4); 5. Edina (17-4-1); 6. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (18-3-1); 7. Moorhead (14-5-2); 8. Northfield (14-6-1); 9. Lakeville North (14-6-2). 10. Maple Grove (17-7-1).

Class 1A

1. Holy Angels (19-3-3); 2. Orono (18-6-1); 3. Dodge County (19-4); 4. Proctor/Hermantown (16-8-2); 5. Warroad (17-8); 6. Duluth Marshall (21-3-1); 7. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (17-7-1); 8. Breck (19-7); 9. Crookston (16-8-1); 10. Willmar (18-7).