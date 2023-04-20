Ryan Liffrig is stepping aside as Stewartville's girls basketball coach after guiding the Tigers to the best season in program history.

Stewartville is coming off a 29-3 season, which included a 26-game winning streak, and reached the state tournament for the first time in school history. The Tigers finished as the Class 3A state tournament runner-up, losing to Benilde-St. Margaret's 66-60 in the final. The Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association honored Liffrig as Class 3A Coach of the Year.

Liffrig compiled a 142-77 record in his eight seasons at the helm of the program. His teams won at least 19 games five of the past six seasons.

Liffrig, 37, told the Post-Bulletin of Rochester that he wants to spend more time with his family. The Liffrigs have three children, ages 8, 5 and 2.