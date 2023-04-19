The high school basketball season isn't far in the past, but the players are picking new sides and heading into the heart of the AAU season. Prominent events such as as the Spring Showdown, which starts Friday and annually includes 250 teams with games at various Twin Cities sites, are just ahead.
So it's not too early to take a look at players who will be back for the 2023-24 high school season. Here's a Dream Team and 15 other players to watch, with the class each will be in next season and a college choice when one has been revealed:
Dream Team
Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, 5-8 G, sophomore. College: undecided
Alivia McGill, Hopkins, 5-7 G, senior. College: Florida
Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, 5-11 G, sophomore. College: undecided
Olivia Olson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-0 G, senior. College: Michigan
Jordan Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 5-11 G, senior. College: North Carolina
Others to watch
Ja'Kahla Craft, St. Michael Albertville, 5-9 G, senior. College: undecided
Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka, 6-0 G, junior. College: undecided
Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran, 5-10 G, senior. College: St. Thomas
Regan Juenemann, Duluth Marshall, 5-10 G, junior. College: undecided
Jocelyn Land, Holy Family, 6-0 F, senior. College: Butler
Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy, 5-8 G, junior. College: undecided
Kendall McGee, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5-10 G, junior. College: undecided
Tori McKinney, Minnetonka, 6-1 G, senior. College: undecided
Jordan Ode, Maple Grove, 5-11 G, junior. College: undecided
Finley Ohnstad, Lakeville South, 6-0 F, senior. College: Kansas State
Alyssa Sand, Albany, 6-3 F, senior. College: undecided
Tori Schlagel, Eden Prairie, 5-9 G, junior. College: undecided
Claire Stern, Maple Grove, 6-1 F, senior. College: undecided
Samantha Wills, Visitation, 6-0 G, junior. College: undecided
Trinity Wilson, Lakeville North, 6-3 F, senior. College: undecided