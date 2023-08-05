Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 6-year-old girl riding an ATV was seriously injured Friday afternoon after she fell off the vehicle and was run over by a brush mower near Cook, Minn.

An adult was driving the ATV, pulling the mower behind, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Cook and then transported by North Memorial Air Care to Minneapolis Children's Hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The accident happened in Field Township, about 5 miles north of the Iron Range town of Cook.