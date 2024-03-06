If there's one thing '90s kids remember about Nickelodeon programming, it's the network's propensity for staging elaborate setups during its various gameshows that ended with contestants drenched in its signature green slime.

Now, the Mall of America's Nickelodeon Universe is bottling up that sense of nostalgia for the next month and selling it off for $45 a pop in its "Get Slimed" attraction. (Or you can pay $10 more to get slimed with a friend.)

The "Slimulator," as it's called, is open until April 14.

Nickelodeon Universe requires a registration for the attraction. It's only available on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Park officials suggest slimees bring a change of clothes, even though they'll be wearing protective gear. (Though they also assure you that the slime is machine washable.)

Visitors also will get a commemorative T-shirt. The attraction already has its share of fans. Local hip-hop artist Nur-D recently took part in the action.

And Marc Summers, one of the Nickelodeon personalities who pioneered the art of sliming gameshow contestants when the first iteration of "Double Dare" aired in the '90s, told WCCO he gives the Mall of America slime a solid "7-plus" out of 10. The new slime, he said, is slightly more watery than the stuff he used to drench people with.