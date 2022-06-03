Provide a therapy dog

Canine Inspired Change offers therapy dog prep and training classes. Once your dog has completed the training, you can register and volunteer to work with vulnerable youth who have experience trauma and social isolation. canineinspiredchange.org.

Deliver flowers

Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. They repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings, and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets that are delivered by volunteers. Help arrange flowers, pickup and delivery. bluebirdsandblooms.com.

Food shelf aide

Help out at the Joyce Uptown Food Shelf. Greet clients, assist with finding products, and provide a friendly shopping experience. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday shifts. joyceuptownfoodshelf.org.

Bundles of Love

Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants. Help sew or knit or assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org.

Event support

Assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with several special events throughout the year. Assist with registration, greeting, set-up/clean-up, silent auction and more. boysandgirls.org.

School mentors

Help Kids 'n Kinship by mentoring one student, a half hour a week, during the school day through the school-based program at schools in Apple Valley, Eagan, Farmington or Rosemount. Work on spelling words, math, a science project, reading or journaling, or enjoy lunch together. kidsnkinship.org.

Computer lab

Project for Pride in Living's Career Center in Minneapolis offers a computer lab open to participants for career-related activities. Help provide one-on-one support to adults learning basic computer skills; offer guidance as they search for employment and educational opportunities online, and tutor in basic math and reading skills. Weekday mornings or afternoon shifts. Must be proficient at Microsoft Word and internet. ppl-inc.org.

Serve meals

Assist Individuals and small groups at the Agate Housing and Services in downtown Minneapolis. Prepare, assemble and serve boxed meals. 2-3 hour shifts 7 days a week. Online scheduling. Opportunities for volunteers as young as 9. agatemn.org.

Camp counselors

Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Cabin counselors are needed for our residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors work in pairs and live in a cabin and supervise a group of 6-8 campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org.

Donate blood

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. Takes 1 1/2 hours per visit. Must meet eligibility requirements; call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org.

Foot care

Medical professionals with a current license can help Good in the Hood to provide foot care to clients. Opportunity for non-medical assistants to greet clients and assist the providers. Several monthly opportunities. goodinthehood.org.

Animal care

Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights lets visitors experience what farm life was like in the past. Help with animal care (goats, sheep, chickens, geese, pigs). Feed and water, replace straw bedding, put animals away for the night. rchs.com.

Be a friend

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. One will be matched with a volunteer to meet about once a month for fun activities. West metro locations. hammer.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.