Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Country music power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are coming to the Twin Cities next fall.

No, not for a concert, but to build homes in St. Paul for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

The affordable housing nonprofit shared the news that Brooks, Yearwood and thousands of fellow volunteers will come together to build dozens of homes in one block of St. Paul's The Heights redevelopment over five days.

The 112-acre site was once home to Hillcrest Golf Course, and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ultimately plans to build as many as 150 homes there.

The annual building event, called the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, moves to a new location every year, and just finished up 2023's project in Charlotte, N.C.

Brooks and Yearwood took up hammers as hosts after the former President and his wife, Habitat's most famous volunteers, retired from public life.

"It's an honor to be selected to host the 2024 Carter Work Project and carry on the Carters' inspiring legacy of service and generosity to others," Chris Coleman, President & CEO of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, said in a news release announcing St. Paul's selection.

Habitat hopes to attract more than 2,000 volunteers from the Twin Cities and around the world to help with the five-day construction project. But sign-ups haven't been posted yet.just yet.