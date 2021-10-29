Denver Nuggets vs. Wolves

8 p.m. Saturday, Target Center

TV: BSN * Radio: 830-AM

Nuggets update: Denver will be on the second game of a back-to-back, having played host to Dallas on Friday night. ... The Nuggets, who made it to the Western Conference finals in 2020, lost in the Western semifinals last season after a knee injury sidelined Jamal Murray. ... G Michael Porter got a max contract in the offseason. ... The reigning NBA MVP, C Nikola Jokic, averaged 26.8 points and 13.5 rebounds as Denver split its first four games. ... Former Hopkins guard Zeke Nnaji, a first-round pick out Arizona in 2020, has played in one game. ... Jokic (back) was questionable for Friday's game.

Timberwolves update: The Wolves (3-1) continue a stretch of seven home games in their first eight appearances. ... Three players — C Karl-Anthony Towns (28 points per game), G Anthony Edwards (25.3) and G D'Angelo Russell (18) — handle the bulk of the scoring. ... The Wolves are 25th in the NBA in field-goal percentage (.426) and 23rd in three-point percentage (.327). ... Towns is fifth in the league in scoring but has the sixth-most turnovers (4.5 per game).