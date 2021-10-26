MINNESOTA UNITED FC GAMEDAY

9 p.m.at Vancouver • BSN+, 1500-AM

Minnesota United update: The third meeting of the season between the Loons and Whitecaps is important for both teams. The Loons, who are in sixth place —just one point out of fourth place — in the Western Conference are unbeaten (1-0-1) against the Whitecaps this season. The Loons won 1-0 at Allianz Field on May 12 and the teams played to a 2-2 draw on July 31 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. The Loons, who have lost just once in five matches (2-1-2) this month, are coming off a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC at home on Saturday. The Loons, who are 3-6-6 on the road, will be without Chase Gasper, who was suspended for the game because of yellow card accumulation.

Whitecaps update: The Whitecaps hold the Western Conference's seventh and final playoff spot by two points over Real Salt Lake. ... The Whitecaps played San Jose to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in San Jose despite being outshot 16-5. ... F Brian White has points in six of his past seven games and leads the Whitecaps in goal involvements with 16 (11 goals, five assists). ... The Whitecaps finish the regular season by playing at Los Angeles FC, which is currently three points out of the last playoff spot, and playing host to conference-leading Seattle.

Injuries: Loons F Justin McMaster (thigh) is out. For the Whitecaps, Caio Alexandre (foot) and Tosaint Ricketts (calf) are out. Andy Rose (calf) and Janio Bikel (adductor) are questionable.