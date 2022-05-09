Lynx at Indiana • 6 p.m. • Ch. 23

Lynx update: Already shorthanded, the Lynx lost F Natalie Achonwa to a hamstring injury Sunday in a loss to Washington. ... They are looking for their seventh consecutive victory over the Fever. ... ... The Lynx (0-2) won all three meetings with the Fever last season and have won 13 of their past 15 games in Indianapolis. ... F Jessica Shepard had a career-high 16 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday. ... C Sylvia Fowles scored 13 points on Sunday and passed 6,000 for her career. ... G Angel McCoughtry had six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes on Sunday in her Lynx debut. ... G Kayla McBride is still playing overseas. ... C Damiris Dantas (foot) is out.

Fever update: The Fever (0-2) was 6-26 last season and became the first team in WNBA history with four first-round picks. Indiana took Baylor F NaLyssa Smith No. 2, Louisville F Emily Engstler No. 4, Stanford G Lexie Hull No. 6 and Baylor C Queen Egbo No. 10 (with a pick acquired from the Lynx). ... G Kelsey Mitchell, in her fifth season, has scored at least 10 points in a league-leading 25 consecutive games. ... Former Lynx G Crystal Dangerfield, the 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year waived last week, is averaging 4.5 points per game off the bench. ... Guards Danielle Robinson and Bria Hartley and C Alaina Coates are still playing overseas.