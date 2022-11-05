Wolves gameday

7 p.m. Saturday vs. Houston; BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves will be on their second back-to-back of the season. On the previous one, they lost the tail end of it to the Spurs 115-106. The Wolves trailed in that game by 35 at one point. ... The Wolves are averaging 53.3 points in the paint per game, which was sixth in the league entering Friday. That's up from 47.7 a season ago, which ranked 14th.

Rockets update: Houston (1-8) will be playing on two days of rest. The Rockets entered Friday with the 22nd defensive rating and 28th offensive rating. ... Guard Kevin Porter Jr. leads the Rockets with 20.4 points per game while guard Jalen Green is averaging 19.3 ... Houston is the third-best offensive rebounding team in the league. The Rockets grab 33.4% of all available offensive rebounds. ... Forward Jabari Smith Jr. is listed as out because of an illness. ... Jae'Sean Tate is out because of right ankle soreness.